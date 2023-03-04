Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.56

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 18948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Heineken Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

