HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.00.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $174.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.17. HEICO has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $177.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.72%.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and have sold 18,908 shares worth $2,984,088. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

