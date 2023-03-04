Hedera Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $33.44 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $33.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00074568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00053639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024206 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,969,628,248 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 27,969,628,247.695786 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06525797 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $34,547,431.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

