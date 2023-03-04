HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $791.41 million, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HealthStream by 2,500.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 282,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 271,879 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 203.5% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 89,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HealthStream by 165.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,073 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 16.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 60,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

