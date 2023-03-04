Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -688.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 335,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

