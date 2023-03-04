Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 948,234 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,439,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 587,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,204,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 294,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 2.1 %

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 498,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,607. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

