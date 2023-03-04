Head to Head Contrast: Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) versus Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Vital Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.80 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.83 Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.51 $631.51 million $37.44 1.52

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Obsidian Energy and Vital Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vital Energy has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.17%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Vital Energy 32.88% 45.16% 13.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vital Energy

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.