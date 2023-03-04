Head to Head Comparison: MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) & Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and Magic Empire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $301.39 million 0.58 -$182.26 million N/A N/A Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magic Empire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -28.44% -36.40% -11.58% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares MoneyLion and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and Magic Empire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 625.06%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About MoneyLion

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Magic Empire Global

(Get Rating)

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.