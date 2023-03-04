HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $249.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.03.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

