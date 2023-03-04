HC Wainwright Trims Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Target Price to $12.00

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of HTOO stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.
Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.28. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Fuel Green will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
