HC Wainwright Trims Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Target Price to $12.00

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of HTOO stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.28. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Fuel Green will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,071,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares during the period. 35.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Read More

