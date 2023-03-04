HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.80.
CLNN stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.39. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.13.
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
