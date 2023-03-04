HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday.
Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.22.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
