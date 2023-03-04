HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

