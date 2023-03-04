Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HE stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

