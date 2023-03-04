Harvest Finance Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $25.13 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $36.89 or 0.00164956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

