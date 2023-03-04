Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Down 41.8% in February

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

NYSE AVAL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 162,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,402. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.