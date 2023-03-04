Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given New $76.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $81.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.6197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

