Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given New $76.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of OMAB stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $81.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
