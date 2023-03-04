Grin Price Hits $0.0627 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and $836,321.72 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,375.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00402227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00090091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00656773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.50 or 0.00565345 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00173480 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.