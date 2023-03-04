Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on Grenke in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Grenke alerts:

Grenke Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of Grenke stock opened at €26.98 ($28.70) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.92. Grenke has a 12-month low of €17.99 ($19.14) and a 12-month high of €31.30 ($33.30). The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.84.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.