Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.1% annually over the last three years.
Great Elm Capital Trading Down 0.6 %
GECC opened at $9.60 on Friday. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
About Great Elm Capital
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
