GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $6.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

About GoodRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after buying an additional 17,132,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 420,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,622,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 55,218 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.