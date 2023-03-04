Gnosis Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Gnosis has a market cap of $266.37 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be bought for approximately $102.86 or 0.00459723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

