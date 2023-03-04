GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.51. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 744,552 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLYC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
GlycoMimetics Stock Up 3.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.19.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
