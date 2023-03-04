Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $25.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2024 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

GSL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $773.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 153.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 24.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 9.9% during the third quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 169,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 26.1% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 166,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 25.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

