Global Ports (LON:GPH) Trading 1.3% Higher

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 162 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 161 ($1.94). 45,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 84,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($1.92).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Global Ports alerts:

Global Ports Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.79. The firm has a market cap of £100.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

See Also

