Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 412,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Global Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GLP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.95. 95,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Global Partners had a return on equity of 52.42% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Partners will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.99%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 73,023.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,852 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $9,035,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 692.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 118,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 103,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

