Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0788 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 188.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 144.4%.

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,758,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,734,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GGB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 424.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

