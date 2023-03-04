Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Trading Up 4.2%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 22,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 117,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Gensource Potash Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Gensource Potash Company Profile

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

