General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

GD traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $231.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 72,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.