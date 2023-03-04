General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

GD traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $231.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 72,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.