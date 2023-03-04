Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $5,396,359.59 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $4.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average is $139.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,426,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.64.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

