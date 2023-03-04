GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71.
