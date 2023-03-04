GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

