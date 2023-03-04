Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in February

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,689.0 days.

Shares of GBERF remained flat at $566.07 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $532.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.22. Geberit has a 52-week low of $408.56 and a 52-week high of $647.26.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

