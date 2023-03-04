GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 2.0 %

TSE GDI opened at C$47.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.58. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$41.00 and a 52 week high of C$56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.77. The stock has a market cap of C$689.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$567.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.7332103 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.