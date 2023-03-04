GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 2.0 %
TSE GDI opened at C$47.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.58. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$41.00 and a 52 week high of C$56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.77. The stock has a market cap of C$689.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.98.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.