Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Up 14.3% in February

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 918,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $8,647,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $5,326,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Galapagos Trading Up 0.5 %

About Galapagos

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $36.84 on Friday. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

