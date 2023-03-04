G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, G999 has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $6,111.64 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00075099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00053755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00024800 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003570 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

