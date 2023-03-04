G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $4,113.70 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00071511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00052454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00023733 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003431 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

