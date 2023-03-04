Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.00)-(0.90) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.94 million. Funko also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 1,321,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,809. Funko has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.79.

Insider Transactions at Funko

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.56% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after buying an additional 137,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Funko by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 49,844 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

