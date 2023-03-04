Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Given New CHF 70 Price Target at Barclays

Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from CHF 140 to CHF 70 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FDCHF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. Funding Circle has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

Funding Circle Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan platform for small and medium enterprise. Its solutions include recovery loan scheme, small business loan, and business finance. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Developing Markets.

