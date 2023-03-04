Fundamental Research Analysts Give Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) a C$13.88 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$13.88 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

AI stock opened at C$12.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$536.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.15 and a one year high of C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.69, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 42.48.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.91%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Stories

