Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.24

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €39.24 ($41.74) and last traded at €39.22 ($41.72), with a volume of 114504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €38.80 ($41.28).

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.10. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

