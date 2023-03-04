Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NYSE FRO opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.21. Frontline has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Frontline by 10,513.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,190 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Frontline by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after purchasing an additional 214,352 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 345.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,724 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

