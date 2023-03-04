Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 462 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVLT opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89.

In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,713 shares of company stock valued at $578,027. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.