Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 110,656 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,656 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Qualtrics International worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XM opened at $17.13 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. Research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,086,129.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,443,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,757,517.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $862,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,509,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,086,129.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,443,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,757,517.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

