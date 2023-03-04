Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 233,030 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in NCR during the third quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 61.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

