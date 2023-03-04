Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

