Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,389,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,461 shares of company stock worth $16,143,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $181.29 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average is $138.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

