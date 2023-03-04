FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RAIL opened at $3.74 on Friday. FreightCar America has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,168. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $50,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

