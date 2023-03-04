FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Price Performance
RAIL opened at $3.74 on Friday. FreightCar America has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,168. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.