Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen Purchases 40,903 Shares of Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 40,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $97,349.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,997.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently 400.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Franklin Street Properties

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSP. TheStreet cut Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 36.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 95,595 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 199,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 87,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

