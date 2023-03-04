Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the January 31st total of 111,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Forward Industries Price Performance
FORD opened at $1.12 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Industries (FORD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.