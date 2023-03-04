Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the January 31st total of 111,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Forward Industries Price Performance

FORD opened at $1.12 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Forward Industries

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.