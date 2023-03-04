Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.09

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as low as $3.09. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 1,019 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortum Oyj from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.20 ($16.17) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.