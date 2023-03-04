Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Trading Up 7%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.34 and last traded at $65.14. Approximately 168,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 155,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

